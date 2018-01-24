Goins agreed to a minor-league contract with the Royals on Wednesday which includes an invitation to spring training.

Goins will move on from Toronto after being non-tendered by the club following eight years with the organization, as the second baseman looks to find a role with the Royals in 2018. Last season, he appeared in a career-high 143 major-league games, slashing .237/.286/.356 with nine home runs and 62 RBI, both of which were also career bests. The soon-to-be 30-year-old should provide a solid safety net at both the second base and shortstop position for Kansas City, but obviously has limited upside for fantasy purposes.

