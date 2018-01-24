Royals' Ryan Goins: Signs NRI deal with Kansas City
Goins agreed to a minor-league contract with the Royals on Wednesday which includes an invitation to spring training.
Goins will move on from Toronto after being non-tendered by the club following eight years with the organization, as the second baseman looks to find a role with the Royals in 2018. Last season, he appeared in a career-high 143 major-league games, slashing .237/.286/.356 with nine home runs and 62 RBI, both of which were also career bests. The soon-to-be 30-year-old should provide a solid safety net at both the second base and shortstop position for Kansas City, but obviously has limited upside for fantasy purposes.
More News
-
Ryan Goins: No tender offered by Jays•
-
Blue Jays' Ryan Goins: Homers in three-hit effort Monday•
-
Blue Jays' Ryan Goins: Cranks out eighth homer of season Friday•
-
Blue Jays' Ryan Goins: Not in starting nine Thursday•
-
Blue Jays' Ryan Goins: Heads to bench Tuesday•
-
Blue Jays' Ryan Goins: Returns to starting lineup Sunday•
-
12-team Rotisserie mock draft
With draft prep season gearing up, we gathered a group of experts for a 12-team 5x5 Rotisserie...
-
Ranking top 100 in dynasty
Starting a dynasty league? Or looking to trade in one or maybe just narrow down your keepers?...
-
Sleepers 1.0: Dozen value targets
Heath Cummings offers 12 sleepers who look like they'll be undervalued in Fantasy Baseball...
-
Relief Pitcher Tiers 1.0
Relief pitcher is its own animal, valued mostly for its impact in one category. Scott White...
-
Starting Pitcher Tiers 1.0
The way the starting pitcher role has evolved over the last five years, the delineation between...
-
Outfield Tiers 1.0
Outfield is a monstrous position with monstrous tiers that work differently than they do in...