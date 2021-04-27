McBroom was recalled from the Royals' alternate training site Tuesday.
Kansas City will bolster its bench in the short term, with reliever Jake Newberry getting sent down in a corresponding move. McBroom will likely see action primarily as a right-handed hitter off the bench.
