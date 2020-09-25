site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Royals' Ryan McBroom: Called up by Royals
Sep 25, 2020
McBroom was recalled by the Royals on Friday.
McBroom spent just under two weeks at the Royals' alternate training site, but he'll return to the active roster for the final three games of the regular season. He isn't starting Friday's series opener against the Tigers but will be available as outfield depth to finish the season.
