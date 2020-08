McBroom hit a solo home run during his only at-bat in Wednesday's loss to the Cardinals.

McBroom came in to pinch hit for Cam Gallagher in the eighth inning and belted a solo shot off Genesis Cabrera. It was the second pinch-hit home run of the season for the 28-year-old, who is batting .302/.339/.585 with eight RBI and six runs scored across 22 games.