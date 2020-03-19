Manager Mike Matheny said March 6 that McBroom and Ryan O'Hearn could begin the season in a "soft platoon" at first base, Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com reports.

McBroom made his major-league debut last season and had a .293/.361/.360 slash line with five doubles in 23 games, but he showed well before spring training was suspended with a 1.026 OPS. O'Hearn struggled heavily in 2019 with a .343/.395/.679, but he also performed well in spring games. O'Hearn would have the clear advantage for playing time as the left-handed bat, but the potential platoon illustrates McBroom's likely roster security for the eventual start of the season.