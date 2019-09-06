McBroom went 1-for-4 with a single in Thursday's loss to the Tigers.

McBroom was making his third consecutive start after getting the call up from Triple-A Omaha earlier in the week. He has started at first base against two lefties and in right field against a right-handed starter, slotting in either fifth or sixth in the batting order in all three starts. McBroom is 27 and doesn't exactly have a ton of pedigree as a 15th-round pick in 2014, but he had a monster year with the Yankees' Triple-A affiliate (26 homers, 146 wRC+), and after acquiring him last week for international bonus pool money, the Royals seem intent on giving him a look.

