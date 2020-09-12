McBroom was optioned to the Royals' alternate training site Saturday.
It's something of a surprising move, as McBroom owns a solid .784 OPS on the season, the product of a .2538/.291/.493 slash line. He'd been really struggling at the plate recently, however, going 1-for-20 over his last 10 games.
