McBroom went 13-for-48 with four home runs and 13 RBI in 23 Cactus League games this spring.

McBroom's spring-training performance was enough to earn him a spot on the Royals' Opening Day roster. With Ryan O'Hearn optioned to the Royals' alternate training site Tuesday, McBroom will serve as the backup first baseman to Carlos Santana. In addition to first base, there may be some occasional starts for him as the designated hitter or in the outfield.