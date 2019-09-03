McBroom's contract was purchased from Triple-A Omaha on Tuesday, and he'll bat sixth and play first base against the Tigers.

McBroom came over from the Yankees in exchange for international signing bonus monday and a player to be named later or cash. The 27-year-old has been a career minor-leaguer to this point, though he posted a strong .315/.402/.574 slash line with 26 homers in 117 games for Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre this season. He can play first base or the outfield corners.