McBroom was acquired by the Royals from the Yankees on Saturday for international signing bonus money and a player to be named later or cash considerations.

McBroom was acquired by the Yankees back in 2017 and spent the last two seasons at Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. The 27-year-old is posting his the best offensive season of his minor-league career with a .315/.403/.500 slash line with 25 home runs in 116 games.