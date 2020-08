McBroom is out of the lineup Sunday against the White Sox.

McBroom had started three of the Royals' last four games, but he may be largely limited to a short-side platoon moving forward after Ryan O'Hearn returned from the COVID-19 injured list Monday. Both O'Hearn and McBroom will be excluded from the lineup for the series finale, however, as Salvador Perez picks up a start at first base, while Jorge Soler serves as the Royals' designated hitter.