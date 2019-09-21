Play

McBroom went 3-for-4 in Friday's 4-3 loss to the Twins.

All three of McBroom's hits were single, and he wasn't able to factor into the run production. He's hit safely in seven of his last eight games, going 10-for-28 with a pair of doubles and two runs scored in that span. He's gotten on base well (.357 on base percentage) but the 27-year-old only has a .385 slugging percentage in 56 plate appearances. He did show power with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, hitting 26 homers in 117 games while with the Yankees' farm team.

