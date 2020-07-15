McBroom is expected to open the season as the Royals' primary first baseman in the event Ryan O'Hearn (illness) isn't ready to return from the COVID-19 injured list, Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com reports.

O'Hearn remains in self-isolation after testing positive for the coronavirus and will need to submit two negative test results before he's cleared to rejoin the Royals for workouts. With Opening Day just over a week away, O'Hearn may not have enough time to get himself ready for game action even if he rejoins the Royals in a few days, leaving McBroom as the next man up at first base. McBroom solidified his case for being O'Hearn's main replacement during Tuesday's intrasquad game, slugging a two-run home run off Jakob Junis.