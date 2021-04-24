O'Hearn went 1-for-2 with a solo home run and two walks in Friday's 6-2 win over the Tigers.

O'Hearn went yard off Tigers starter Casey Mize in the fourth inning. The 27-year-old O'Hearn had all of two homers in 42 games for the Royals last year, although he hit 14 in 105 contests in 2019. He batted fifth and served as the designated hitter Friday. It remains to be seen how often O'Hearn will play while he's on the big-league roster. Carlos Santana has an everyday job at O'Hearn's natural first base position, while Jorge Soler will often be the designated hitter.