Royals' Ryan O'Hearn: Out for Game 1 of twin bill
O'Hearn is out of the lineup for the first game of the Royals' doubleheader Wednesday with the Rays.
The Rays will open the first game with a right-handed pitcher (Ryne Stanek), but he'll only pitch an inning or two before likely giving way to lefty Jalen Beeks, who is expected to serve as the team's bulk reliever. With that in mind, the lefty-hitting O'Hearn will sit as the Royals look to counter with more right-handed options. Tampa Bay will bring another southpaw in Blake Snell to the hill for the second game, so it's possible that O'Hearn will find himself on the bench again for that contest as well.
