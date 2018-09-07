O'Hearn is not in the lineup against Minnesota on Friday, Rustin Dodd of The Athletic reports.

O'Hearn will retreat to the bench following seven straight starts in the lineup. During that span, he's gone 8-for-25 (.320 average) with three home runs and eight RBI. Hunter Dozier will man first base while Alcides Escobar gets a start at third for the series opener.

