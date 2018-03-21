Royals' Ryan O'Hearn: Out of major-league camp
O'Hearn was reassigned to minor-league camp Wednesday, Maria Torres of The Kansas City Star reports.
The 24-year-old was initially brought up in the conversation for the Royals' starting gig at first base, but the signing of Lucas Duda earlier this spring largely ended those talks. O'Hearn will now head back to Triple-A Omaha to start the season. He batted .252 with 18 homers in 114 games at that level last season.
More News
-
Podcast: Sleepers and breakouts
Need some sleepers and breakouts before you draft? Scott White provides four of each on today’s...
-
Spring Takes: Claudio out as closer?
Steven Matz and Matt Harvey are getting attention, but David Price and Julio Teheran deserve...
-
Fantasy baseball: Fade Kershaw, Machado
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns that Jose Quintana, Starling Marte...
-
Top 10 (non-Acuna) prospects to stash
We all know about Ronald Acuna, but he's not the only top prospect ticketed for the minors...
-
Gallo has star upside
Joey Gallo can become a star by making the same kind of adjustments that turned Giancarlo Stanton...
-
Reaction: Injury hurts Turner's stock
Justin Turner's wrist injury will cost him most of the first few months of the season, but...