O'Hearn was reassigned to minor-league camp Wednesday, Maria Torres of The Kansas City Star reports.

The 24-year-old was initially brought up in the conversation for the Royals' starting gig at first base, but the signing of Lucas Duda earlier this spring largely ended those talks. O'Hearn will now head back to Triple-A Omaha to start the season. He batted .252 with 18 homers in 114 games at that level last season.