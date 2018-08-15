O'Hearn is not in the lineup against the Blue Jays on Wednesday, Maria Torres of the Kansas City Star reports.

O'Hearn will remain on the bench for a second straight game as Whit Merrifield receives a mini-breather as the club's designated hitter. Since joining the club in late July, O'Hearn has hit .160/.300/.400 with two home runs and six RBI in eight games.