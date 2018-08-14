O'Hearn is not in the lineup Tuesday against the Blue Jays, Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com reports.

O'Hearn will retreat to the bench against left-hander Ryan Borucki after going 1-for-2 with a walk, a homer and all three RBI during Monday's 3-1 series-opening win. Rosell Herrera will start at DH and hit fifth in this one.