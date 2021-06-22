O'Hearn is in the starting lineup Tuesday against the Yankees, batting fourth as the designated hitter.

O'Hearn was recalled Monday after Adalberto Mondesi landed on the injured list once again with an oblique injury. In a somewhat surprising decision, O'Hearn will be immediately inserted into the middle of Kansas City's lineup. O'Hearn struggled at the plate during his previous stint with the Royals this season, slashing an awful .189/.246/.377 across 53 at-bats before being sent back to Triple-A Omaha on May 28. He'll face a tough task Tuesday with the Yankees sending ace Gerrit Cole to the mound.