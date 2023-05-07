Manager Matt Quatraro said Yarbrough is alert, responsive and undergoing testing at the hospital after being struck in the face by a line drive Sunday against the Athletics, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.

The left-hander was in the midst of his best start of the season when he was hit by a 106-mile-per-hour line drive during the sixth inning, though he was encouragingly able to walk off the field under his own power. Yarbrough still picked up his first win of the season and allowed just one run on three hits with two strikeouts and no walks across 5.2 frames. He appears to have avoided a worst-case scenario, but it wouldn't be surprising if he requires a trip to the injured list.