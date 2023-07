Yarbrough (hamstring) will start Monday's game against the Guardians at Progressive Field.

Yarbrough had to exit midway through the sixth inning of his most recent start Wednesday against the Tigers after developing a cramp in his left hamstring, but he was quickly able to move past the issue. He'll return to the hill Monday on his usual four days' rest and will carry a 5.21 ERA and 1.26 WHIP into the contest.