Yarbrough is scheduled to start Wednesday's game in Arizona, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.
Yarbrough entered the rotation as a replacement for the injured Kris Bubic (elbow) last weekend against the Angels, but he served as a bulk reliever behind opener Taylor Clarke in that contest. After Yarbrough covered four innings and tossing 52 pitches in relief against the Angels, the Royals are seemingly convinced that he's stretched out enough to handle a traditional starting role in his second turn through the rotation. During his time in the Rays organization, Yarbrough frequently worked as a primary pitcher out of the bullpen, so it's possible that the Royals could occasionally deploy him in that capacity if manager Matt Quatraro wants to pair the left-hander with a right-handed opener in certain matchups.
