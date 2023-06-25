Yarbrough (head) threw four scoreless innings in a rehab start for Triple-A Omaha on Saturday. He allowed four hits with three strikeouts in the effort.

It was the first Triple-A rehab start for Yarbrough since the left-hander suffered multiple fractures in head after being hit by a comebacker in the early portion of May. The 31-year-old is currently on the 60-day injured list, and won't be eligible to return until July 8 at the earliest. Yarbrough will likely make at least three more rehab starts before having a chance to return to the Kansas City pitching staff around the All-Star break.