Yarbrough (head) threw four scoreless innings in a rehab start for Triple-A Omaha on Saturday. He allowed four hits with three strikeouts in the effort.
It was the first Triple-A rehab start for Yarbrough since the left-hander suffered multiple fractures in head after being hit by a comebacker in the early portion of May. The 31-year-old is currently on the 60-day injured list, and won't be eligible to return until July 8 at the earliest. Yarbrough will likely make at least three more rehab starts before having a chance to return to the Kansas City pitching staff around the All-Star break.
More News
-
Royals' Ryan Yarbrough: Moving rehab to Triple-A•
-
Royals' Ryan Yarbrough: Beginning rehab assignment Monday•
-
Royals' Ryan Yarbrough: Facing hitters Wednesday•
-
Royals' Ryan Yarbrough: Shifts to 60-day IL•
-
Royals' Ryan Yarbrough: Won't need surgery•
-
Royals' Ryan Yarbrough: Lands on IL after scary injury•