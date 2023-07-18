Yarbrough is scheduled to start Wednesday's game against the Tigers at Kauffman Stadium.

As expected, Yarbrough will stick around in the Kansas City rotation after he returned from the 60-day injured list in impressive fashion in the Royals' final game before the All-Star break July 9. He worked six innings against the Guardians that day, striking out five while allowing one earned run on six hits and one walk en route to claiming his second win of the season. Before missing two months after suffering multiple fractures to his head when he was struck by a line drive in a May 7 outing, Yarbrough had accrued a 6.15 ERA, 1.29 WHIP and 6.2 K-BB% in 26.1 innings, so his overall body of work doesn't inspire much confidence for his fantasy outlook moving forward despite his strong showing versus the Guardians.