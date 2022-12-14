Yarbrough (oblique) agreed to a one-year, $3 million deal with the Royals on Tuesday, Kiley McDaniel of ESPN.com reports.
The veteran left-hander was non-tendered by the Rays in November and will now continue his career with the Royals. Yarbrough often followed an opener for Tampa Bay and had a 4.02 ERA across his first three MLB campaigns, but the team opted to cut him loose after he struggled the past two seasons. He had a 4.50 ERA, 1.38 WHIP and 61:22 K:BB across 80 innings during 2022 and should slot into the back end of Kansas City's rotation.