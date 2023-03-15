Yarbrough (groin) is scheduled to pitch in a minor-league game Wednesday, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.
Though Yarbrough hasn't appeared in a Cactus League game since Feb. 27 while managing what the team has labeled as a minor groin strain, he'll be able to build up his pitch count Wednesday on the back fields at Royals camp. Assuming his groin checks out fine Wednesday, Yarbrough should have one or two more chances to pitch this spring as he looks to stake his claim to a spot in the Royals' Opening Day rotation. It's unclear if the Royals have plans to deploy Yarbrough as as a traditional starter or as a primary pitcher out of the bullpen, with the latter role being one he became accustomed to over his past five seasons with Tampa Bay.