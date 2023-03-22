Yarbrough (groin) is scheduled to start and cover two innings in Wednesday's Cactus League game versus the White Sox, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.

After a three-week layoff from Cactus League action while he managed a groin strain, Yarbrough returned to the Royals' pitching schedule Sunday, working out of the bullpen to toss a scoreless inning in a 13-2 loss to the Diamondbacks. He'll increase his workload by another inning Wednesday, but Yarbrough still doesn't look as though he'll be on pace to handle a traditional starter's workload by the time Opening Day arrives. If his appearance Wednesday goes well, Yarbrough would likely then be cleared for one final 3-to-4-inning outing this spring, which should be enough for him to be a piggyback option or primary pitcher out of the bullpen when his first turn through the regular season rotation comes up.