Yarbrough (0-3) took the loss Wednesday as the Royals were downed 2-0 by the Diamondbacks, allowing one run on four hits and a walk over four innings. He struck out two.

The southpaw wasn't fully stretched out and lasted only 77 pitches (51 strikes) in his first start of the season, but Yarbrough did a solid job even if he did get out-dueled by a red-hot Zac Gallen. Yarbrough figures to stick in the rotation at least until Daniel Lynch (shoulder) is ready to return, but his 6.35 ERA and 7:4 K:BB through 17 innings to begin the season don't hint at much fantasy upside. He'll try to last long enough to qualify for his first win of 2023 in his next outing, likely to come at home early next week against the Orioles.