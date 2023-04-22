Yarbrough (0-2) took the loss Friday against the Angels. He allowed two runs on three hits without walking a batter and striking out one over four innings.

Yarbrough entered the game in the third inning and hit Zach Neto before allowing a two-run shot to Chad Wallach. He settled down and only allowed one more baserunner while completing four innings. But those two runs were the only runs of the game, which saddled Yarbrough with the loss. Yarbrough has struggled in his first season in Kansas City, posting a 7.62 ERA in 13 innings.