Yarbrough (0-4) was handed the loss Tuesday against the Orioles, allowing five runs on five hits and three walks while striking out five over 3.2 innings.

Yarbrough opened up the game by impressively striking out the first five hitters he faced. The trouble for him showed up in the fourth inning, however. Ryan Mountcastle launched a two-run homer to kick off the scoring after Adley Rutschman got on with a double. Following the home run, Yarbrough proceeded to allow the next six batters to reach via three singles and three walks which led to another three runs for the Orioles. He couldn't finish the frame and was replaced by Jose Cuas. Yarbrough has no fantasy value as a starting pitcher. He doesn't pitch deep enough into games and his numbers have not been good. He now owns a 7.40 ERA, 1.50 WHIP and 12:7 K:BB over 20.2 innings and lines up to face the Athletics over the weekend.