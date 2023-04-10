Yarbrough (0-1) allowed three runs on three hits and struck out one over 1.1 innings, taking the loss Sunday versus the Giants.

Yarbrough relieved Carlos Hernandez to get the last out of the seventh inning. Yarbrough stayed in for the eighth, but it unraveled on him quickly with a Wilmer Flores RBI double and a two-run home run from Michael Conforto. Through four appearances, Yarbrough has surrendered five runs on eight hits and two walks with four strikeouts. He has a blown save and a hold. As long as the southpaw is a reliever, he won't have much fantasy appeal, especially since he lacks swing-and-miss stuff.