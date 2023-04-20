Yarbrough will serve as a bulk reliever in Friday's series opener with the Angels in Anaheim, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.

Taylor Clarke is slated to open for the Royals and work an inning or two before giving way to Yarbrough, who has plenty of experience working as a primary pitcher out of the bullpen dating back to his time with the Rays. Yarbrough has been used as a traditional reliever up to this point during his first season in Kansas City, allowing nine runs with a 4:3 K:BB over nine innings. With Kris Bubic (elbow) recently landing on the injured list, Yarbrough could be in store for several appearances as a bulk reliever.