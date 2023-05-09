Yarbrough (head) has been discharged from the hospital and he will not require surgery.

Yarbrough has entered the concussion protocol according to the Royals, and he will continue with follow-ups as required for the next month at least. The left-handed hurler took a line drive off of his head in Sunday's outing against the Athletics and was placed on the 15-day injured list with his fractures. There's no timetable for his return to the mound, but it's obviously a positive development that Yarbrough won't require an operation.