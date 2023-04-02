Yarbrough pitched 1.2 perfect relief innings without recording a strikeout in Saturday's 2-0 loss to the Twins.
Yarbrough was slowed by a groin strain during spring training, so he hasn't had the ability to stretch out yet. He was efficient Saturday, throwing just 12 pitches (nine strikes) to get five outs. It appears Yarbrough could be headed for a multi-inning role out of the bullpen this season, which would sap most of his fairly limited fantasy value. Should Kris Bubic falter as the fifth starter, Yarbrough still has a path to the rotation if he can build up during the season.
