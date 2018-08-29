Royals' Salvador Perez: Absent from Wednesday's lineup
Perez is out of the lineup versus Detroit on Wednesday, Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com reports.
Perez will take a seat for a rare day off -- his first since July 27 -- as Drew Butera draws a start behind the plate. During the span of 30 straight starts, Perez has slashed .256/.302/.487 with seven home runs and 16 RBI. Expect him back in the lineup for Friday's series opener against Baltimore.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Murphy, Turner moving up
Scott White updates his
-
12 pitchers who may not be worth it
Some of the pitchers we had grown to trust are faltering at the worst possible time. Scott...
-
Waivers: Luis Urias gets his chance
The Padres call up an intriguing middle infield prospect, and Tyler White continues to make...
-
Waivers: Giolito showing upside
Looking for some upside down the stretch? The former top pitching prospect in baseball could...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 23
A few high-profile DHs figure to lose at-bats in Week 23 (Aug. 27-Sept. 2) while a couple of...
-
Week 23 two-start pitcher rankings
A light schedule will have Fantasy owners hurting for two-start sleepers in Week 23 (Aug. 27-Sept....