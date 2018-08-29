Royals' Salvador Perez: Absent from Wednesday's lineup

Perez is out of the lineup versus Detroit on Wednesday, Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com reports.

Perez will take a seat for a rare day off -- his first since July 27 -- as Drew Butera draws a start behind the plate. During the span of 30 straight starts, Perez has slashed .256/.302/.487 with seven home runs and 16 RBI. Expect him back in the lineup for Friday's series opener against Baltimore.