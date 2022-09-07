Perez went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Tuesday's 4-1 loss to the Guardians.
Perez had one of the Royals' four hits in the contest, which was the only one that went for extra bases against Cleveland ace Shane Bieber. Over his last eight games, Perez has gone 9-for-29 (.310) with three homers, seven RBI, four runs scored and two doubles. The catcher is up to a .236/.276/.456 slash line with 65 RBI, 40 runs scored, 18 doubles and 20 homers, the sixth time in his 11-year career he's reached that milestone.