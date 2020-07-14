Perez (illness) was activated off the 10-day injured list Tuesday, Lynn Worthy of The Kansas City Star reports.
Perez spent time on the 10-day injured list after testing positive for COVID-19, but he was able to be activated after spending the minimum amount of time on the list. He'll be available for the Royals' intrasquad game Tuesday, signaling that he's cleared intake testing and was cleared to rejoin the team. It's unclear whether his absence will impact his readiness for Opening Day on July 24.
