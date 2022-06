Perez (thumb), who is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Angels, is awaiting the results of an MRI he underwent earlier in the day, Lynn Worthy of The Kansas City Star reports.

The 32-year-old aggravated his sprained left thumb during Tuesday's game, and his outlook is up in the air with the MRI results not yet known. Perez spent 10 days on the shelf with the injury in May, but it's unclear if he'll require a trip to the injured list this time around.