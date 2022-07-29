Perez (thumb) was reinstated from the 10-day injured list Friday.
Perez was given an eight-week recovery timeline after undergoing surgery to repair the UCL in his left thumb June 24, but he'll instead rejoin the active roster after spending only five weeks on the IL. The 32-year-old appeared in three games during his rehab assignment with Triple-A Omaha this week, and he apparently showed enough to gain full clearance. Perez will bat third as the designated hitter in his first game back with the Royals.
