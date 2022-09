Perez (hand) is starting behind the plate and batting third Sunday against the Tigers, Joel Goldberg of Bally Sports Kansas City reports.

The 32-year-old sat out Saturday's contest after being hit by a pitch on the right hand Friday, but he was diagnosed with a bruise after X-rays came back negative and will end up missing only one game. Perez is 0-for-7 through his first two games in September, though he finished August on a seven-game hit streak during which he had a 1.156 OPS.