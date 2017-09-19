Royals' Salvador Perez: Back in action Tuesday
Perez (intercostal) is in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Blue Jays, Mike Wilner of Sportsnet 590 The Fan reports.
Perez has not taken the field since tweaking his side injury last Thursday, but he was expected to return to action Tuesday, and the Royals' lineup confirms he will indeed do just that. Perez is an ironman when healthy, but the Royals may look to take it easy with him the rest of the way, particularly if they are eliminated from playoff contention.
