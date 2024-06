Perez (knee) is in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Dodgers.

Perez is battling a right knee sprain, but it's said to be relatively minor and he will tough it out Sunday as the designated hitter. It's uncertain when he may return to catching duties. The team recalled Austin Nola on Saturday and Nola's presence on the roster affords Perez and the Royals some time to get him right before he slots back in behind the plate.