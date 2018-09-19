Royals' Salvador Perez: Back in lineup Wednesday

Perez (thumb) returns to the lineup Wednesday against the Pirates.

Perez was scratched from Tuesday's lineup due to a lingering thumb soreness, an issue that dates back to early September, when he missed seven games with a thumb sprain. He's back in action Wednesday, catching and batting cleanup, though it wouldn't be surprising if the issue requires more off days in the future.

