Royals' Salvador Perez: Begins rehab assignment Sunday
Perez (knee) will begin his rehab assignment with Double-A Northwest Arkansas on Sunday, Maria Torres of The Kansas City Star reports.
He will be deployed as the catcher for three to five innings and will then be the designated hitter the next day. The Royals plan to take things day by day, as his knee allows. He could return to the big leagues before the end of April.
More News
-
Royals' Salvador Perez: May embark on rehab assignment this weekend•
-
Royals' Salvador Perez: Trending positively in recovery•
-
Royals' Salvador Perez: Officially hits DL•
-
Royals' Salvador Perez: Tears MCL, out 4-to-6 weeks•
-
Royals' Salvador Perez: Hitting cleanup this spring•
-
Royals' Salvador Perez: Out of finale lineup•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 4
Losing Josh Donaldson doesn't sting as badly if you have his replacement, says our Scott White,...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 4
Mike Foltynewicz looks like a must with two-starts, but who else does Scott White like in Week...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Sit Harper
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Deep-league adds
Heath Cummings takes a look at players owned in less than 25 percent of leagues in search of...
-
Still believing in these struggling SPs?
Some big-name pitchers have fallen short of expectations so far. Our Scott White explains why...
-
Roto trade values chart
What are big movers like Shohei Ohtani and Tim Anderson worth in a trade? Scott White shares...