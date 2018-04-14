Royals' Salvador Perez: Begins rehab assignment Sunday

Perez (knee) will begin his rehab assignment with Double-A Northwest Arkansas on Sunday, Maria Torres of The Kansas City Star reports.

He will be deployed as the catcher for three to five innings and will then be the designated hitter the next day. The Royals plan to take things day by day, as his knee allows. He could return to the big leagues before the end of April.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories