Royals' Salvador Perez: Behind the plate Saturday
Perez (jaw) is in the lineup for Saturday's game against the White Sox.
Perez was removed from Friday's game after taking a foul tip to his face behind the plate, but he is apparently no worse for wear Saturday and will start as he regularly does. He will hit fifth against White Sox starter Dylan Covey.
