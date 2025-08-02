Perez went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Blue Jays.

The veteran catcher took Max Scherzer deep in the sixth inning, giving Perez his fifth straight 20-homer campaign and the ninth of his Hall of Fame career. The 35-year-old has been getting plenty of work at first base and DH this season to preserve his legs, but with Freddy Fermin now a Padre, Perez might need to be behind the plate more often over the final two months unless the Royals decide top prospect Carter Jensen, who has eight homers in his first 24 Triple-A games, is ready for his big-league debut.