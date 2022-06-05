Perez went 2-for-4 with a home run, a double, three RBI and two runs scored in Saturday's 6-0 win over the Astros.

Perez was just 1-for-23 in six games since he returned from the injured list due to a sprained left thumb. He busted a five-game hitless stretch and a nine-game homer drought in the sixth inning, and he added an RBI double to pad the Royals' lead during their four-run eighth. The catcher was back behind the dish Saturday after serving as the designated hitter Friday. Overall, he has a .190/.228/.374 slash line with seven homers, 19 RBI, 16 runs scored and nine doubles across 171 plate appearances. With MJ Melendez on the big-league roster, Perez may be able to rest his ailing thumb as the DH or with the occasional start at first base until he's feeling closer to 100 percent.