Perez went 1-for-3 with a solo homer and a hit-by-pitch in Sunday's 4-0 win against the Diamondbacks.

The 35-year-old reached double-digit homers for the 13th consecutive season when he slugged a 415-foot solo shot off Arizona starter Anthony DeSclafani in the fourth. The long ball snapped an 11-game homerless draught over which Perez hit .227 (10-for-44) with eight RBI and no runs scored. Through 358 total plate appearances, the veteran is slashing .235/.277/.393 with 50 RBI and 20 runs scored in 86 games.