Royals' Salvador Perez: Clubs 11th homer
Perez went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Kansas City's 3-2 loss to Oakland on Sunday.
The slugging catcher has been relatively quiet lately, but he mashed his 11th long ball of the year with this third-inning solo blast off Oakland starter Sean Manaea to account for one of his team's two runs in the game. His .237 average is lagging behind his career mark of .269, but he's still providing his customary level of power, as Sunday's blast puts him on pace for 28 homers for the season after he hit 27 last year.
